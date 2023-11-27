'A true leader': Harmey's home-town heroics leads host-state effort

The phrase 'pressure makes diamonds' would be an accurate way to describe Tasmanian captain Alexis Harmey's performances at the School Sport Australia 12-years-and-under track and field championships.
Held at Launceston's St Leonards track for the first time since 2007, there have been 61 competitors from the host state - more than double the amount from last year's event - and for Alexis, leading the relatively large crew was an honour.
"It was really exciting when I found out that I was captain because we have such a big group this year," she said.
"It was so fun supporting everyone and cheering them all on. We tried to get around to most field events and watched all of the track."
The 12-year-old from St Thomas More's Catholic School wasn't merely an active supporter for her teammates, in fact she was at her most inspirational when competing.
Delivering personal best after personal best, Alexis led by example as she picked up Tasmania's only individual medals for the event, finishing with bronze in the 100-metre sprint and the combined event, which consists of four disciplines (100m, long jump, shot put and 800m).
"In the combined we had the 100m and the long jump on Saturday and I was sitting fourth overnight, I got a PB in the long jump and I was only 0.1 (seconds) off my PB in the 100m.
"Then on Sunday, I threw a massive PB in the shot put."
A time of 13.42 seconds in the 100m, 4.64m in the long jump and 10.36m in the shot put had not only put her in good stead to medal heading into the final part of the combined event, they were a sign that the South Launceston athlete was thriving under pressure.
That quality would come to fruition in a dramatic 800m race in which a collision resulted in multiple girls falling over and unable to finish.
"There was a big clash and three girls fell right in front of me and I had to jump over them," she said.
"It was pretty stressful actually, because we all had the same race plan so we were all bunched up and then we all sprinted out to get away from the pack.
"Some girls were pushing each other onto the concrete off the track and trying to push their way through and then obviously, there was a fall and then people were crying, people were dropping out of the race."
That would not deter the cool, calm and collected Alexis who crossed the line third in a time of 2:33.64, ensuring she would get the bronze medal in the combined event.
Understanding how important home-track advantage was for her, Alexis said the support she was given throughout was largely responsible for her consistently high-level performances.
"My older sister Georgia, when she went to nationals she came back and told me how good those girls were and just how they're on another level, so for me to find out that I'm actually up there with those amazing girls, it was really awesome," she said.
Alexis went on to add another bronze to her tally in the final event on Sunday, the 12 girls' 800 sprint medley.
Competing in a team of four with Jayla Olm, Grace Matthews and Milla Gorringe, Alexis ran the furthest and final leg (300m) of the race where she overtook South Australia to claim a podium spot.
"It was awesome. Just to see all of the girls get a medal as well, it was really exciting to be a part of something as a team."
When Alexis's mother Yvette Harmey found out her daughter's favourite part of the weekend was supporting her teammates, she reacted without a hint of surprise.
"She's a true leader, she really is. The way she dedicates herself to the team and also the way she carries herself, she's inspirational to a lot of other athletes and certainly someone that younger athletes look up to," Yvette said.
With the weight of captaincy and national competition on Alexis's shoulders across the weekend, Yvette said she was most proud of the way she was able to stay composed.
"She knew she had the talent to finish on the podium and she was able to get past that pressure of being able to pull through for the Tassie team," she said.
"And being able to get back that bronze medal for Tasmania shows her composure over the whole weekend and add to that, she's supported everyone else as well as having that pressure on herself."
