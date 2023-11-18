Olympic aspirants using Launceston as stepping stone to Brisbane 2032

Many of the Australian athletes who will represent the home nation at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane will be taking a significant step towards that destiny in Launceston this week.
The School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships at St Leonards from Thursday to Monday will feature the best 10-12-year-old athletes from every state and territory except Western Australia.
"All three age groups will be in their prime when the Brisbane Games come around," explained organising committee member Brian Roe.
"Many Olympians have competed in this event so there will certainly be future Olympians with an eye on Brisbane in nine years' time."
Roe said a prime example of this was Eleanor Patterson who competed for Victoria the last time the event was held in Launceston in 2007. "She did not come anywhere back then, but last year she was high jump world champion and this year silver medallist."
The same could be said of Matt Denny who competed at the National Schools Knockout Athletics Championships at.St Leonards in 2012 and is now Diamond League discus champion and Australia's top-ranked male athlete.
Last hosted in Tasmania at the Dial Complex in Penguin, the championships are held on a rotation basis around the states and will feature an opening ceremony at 5pm on Thursday followed by evening competition on Friday and Saturday and mornings on Sunday and Monday.
"Launceston will be sold out for accommodation," Roe added. "SSA ended billeting a decade ago and kids come with families and will stay in Tasmania. We estimate about 3000 will stay in Launceston for five days.
"This event is usually in a capital city so it's a big deal for Tasmania and Launceston."
Tasmania's best young athletes will get a chance to shine in the national spotlight including South Launceston's Alexis Harmey, who won a silver medal in the 11 years' combined event last year.
Roe said an appropriate span of athletic events for age groups both able-bodied and disabled is scheduled, featuring 100, 200, 800 and 1500 metres, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus and combined event with an emphasis on relays.
