Harmey, Bodnar to lead Tasmanians on home soil in national championships

National athletics action returns to Launceston for the first time since 2007 and the timing could not have been better.
As the competitors in the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships converge on St Leonards from Friday, the 2032 Brisbane Olympics are on the horizon.
Plenty of the 10-to-12-year-olds who will be in action, will be hoping to use it as the first step of their journey towards the major goal.
"A home nationals for us becomes so much more meaningful and so much more purposeful for our athletes," Tasmanian team manager Yvette Edward said.
"They look to do well in a home crowd in front of their family and friends, so we are really looking forward to having a nationals in Tasmania, welcoming the country and athletes from other states and territories.
"We hope it's a very successful event because come 2032, these guys are going to be around 20 or so and hopefully be our next Olympians."
More than 600 para and able-bodied athletes from around the country will be taking part in the individual and relay events, with a team of 61 Tasmanians named for the titles.
"Having it here in Launceston makes it more affordable and achievable for people to get there ... it's one of the biggest teams that we've had in a while because of the fact that it's in Launceston," she said.
"It's great that we can get so many involved considering these are our future Olympians hopefully."
Launceston's Alexis Harmey and Burnie's Cameron Bodnar have been named captains for the Tasmanians, both taking part in hectic schedules.
Between them, they have most bases covered as Harmey will compete in the 100 metres, 200m, shot put, long jump, high jump and combined events, with Bodnar in the 800m, 1500m and discus.
"They've both been competing from such a little age, they've come through little athletics and Alexis started when she was three and Cameron when he was six," Edward said.
"They've both been to these national championships before and this is their third year, they're both fierce competitors that hopefully will be able to do well.
"They were clear to me to be captains because of the contribution they've made to athletics as such young kids and because they'd be great mentors for the younger ones coming through."
Harmey claimed a silver medal in the 11-year-old combined event at last year's championships, encompassing 100m, 800m, shot put and long jump.
