TSO brings the joy of music directly to Launceston aged care residents

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO) is helping to spread healing, hope, and happiness by taking the joy of music to aged care residents.
Uniting AgeWell Newnham residents were treated to a live performance on November 24, followed by a Q&A session, where they discussed everything from the music to their beloved instruments and past concerts.
TSO development manager Cath Adams said research shows engaging in music improves social connections, alleviates stress, enhances mood, and provides an overall positive shift in wellbeing.
"Residents get to enjoy the beautiful escapism that music brings, that takes you away from that present day to another place," Ms Adams said.
Ms Adams said the performances helped share the joy of music with those who would not otherwise have access.
"There is some fantastic research around when people get in a room together, their pulse rates synchronize," she said.
"There's a physicality about being together in the same room. So that's a really beautiful social connection for residents as well."
TSO development director Sarah Morrisby said the orchestra was thrilled to present an unforgettable performance, transporting residents to another time and place.
"The universal appeal of music is a great connector, transcending age, history, and familiarity with the pieces performed," she said.
"Listening to live music as part of a group creates a shared experience that unites everyone in the room, fostering a sense of togetherness.
"It's why the TSO developed TSO to You - an annual program of activities where live or online musicians travel to all corners of Tasmania, bringing music to regional and remote communities.
"Visits like this to Uniting AgeWell allow the orchestra to reach diverse audiences and engage with individuals from all walks of life, ensuring that the magic of music touches the hearts of every Tasmanian."
Uniting AgeWell residential services manager for Newnham Community, Aldersgate Village, Audette Groenewold, said Uniting AgeWell and the TSO have worked together for over five years, sharing a passion for music's transformative power.
"Music is such a powerful tool," Ms Groenewold said.
"We see the joy and connection it creates for our residents and the special memories it evokes. It is truly uplifting."
