Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra launches 'awe-inspiring' 2024 season

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its extraordinary 2024 concert season of Tassie superstar collaborations, video game music concerts and a first-ever Launceston residency.
The award-winning state orchestra will travel the state, including much of the north, in a season designed as a "special, emotion-filled adventure" of sound.
"The range of musical experiences has expanded this year, together with the TSO's presence around Tasmania," said Caroline Sharpen, the TSO's chief executive officer.
"What we're really doubling down on this year is supporting music making in communities across the state while offering unique concerts in our most geographically spread year to date"
The highlights from the program for northern audiences are a first-time concert combining the TSO and home-grown country music talents the Wolfe Brothers; a sequence of chamber performances at Woolmers Estate during blooming season for the National Rose Garden; and two first evers: a Westbury Live Sessions concert and a three-day, full orchestra Launceston residency.
"We're thrilled to be sharing the stage with the TSO in 2024," said Nick Wolfe, who will, alongside his brother Tom, play songs from their extensive 10-year catalogue and brand-new releases with TSO next year.
"They're not your typical backing band; we're super-excited by the prospect of joining forces with the TSO to celebrate home-grown music-making in Tassie."
The TSO have been working on the collaboration for "a couple of years", according to Ms Sharpen, who said the show will be a truly global, fully Tasmanian product where melding country with classical music has been an incredible experience.
"We're creating something with so many different textures and so many different colours and combinations of instruments," Ms Sharpen said.
And the TSO's musicians are itching to run through their debut Launceston residency, too, which will host a number of public and school concerts, community rehearsals, workshops and masterclasses from February 8 to 11.
"It will be such a nice thing to have that continuity over a few days and get out to places where we can work in the community and share our expertise," Ms Sharpen said, alluding to the orchestra's TSO For You program, which supports young musicians.
"So much music that happens in the community only happens because of volunteers, and Tasmania is blessed, and we can continue that blessing with world-class musicians leading these activities."
Schools and family activities and concerts will also head to Perth and Scottsdale, St Mary's and Bicheno.
The TSO will continue its shuttle bus program from Launceston on Friday afternoons for Hobart concerts, too, taking those looking for a classic fix south pre-show to Federation Hall and back north on the same night.
Hobart-based performances include Scat singer Olivia Chindamo's TSO debut; a solo piece from TSO's principal cello Jonathan Békés; the ever-popular Obscura series of laid-back shows in craft breweries; an "Animal Kingdom Family Concert"; and guest musicians like violinist Clara-Jumi Kang, South Korean conductor Shiyeon Shung and blind Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii.
For subscription tickets, pre-release sign-up and more information on the 2024 season, visit tso.com.au.
