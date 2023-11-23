Future looking bright as Meander Valley build for improved 2024 season

In the midst of a losing-streak going back more than two seasons and 30 games, Meander Valley are hard at work this off-season as they look to overturn a nightmare run.
Finishing at the foot of the NTFA division one ladder once again this year, the Suns are adamant that improved times are ahead and have clearly convinced many players as well, having already re-signed 13 players and brought in four more.
Club president Steve Saltmarsh spoke of the importance of keeping the squad together going into next season.
"Nobody's going to shy away from the last two years, it's been a fairly long drought, but they all have recommitted for next season which was real positive sign that they can see where we're heading," he said.
"We won't lose any of our players from last year ... it was really pleasing to get all our senior squad keen to get back on deck."
Dylan Bakes, Dylan Richards, Neil McKenzie, Kayleb Williams and Matthew Brooks are among the more than a dozen players already announced as recommitted to Meander Valley, while Lucas Bakes became the first player to add to their last after arriving from Deloraine.
"Three seasons of senior football with Deloraine in the premier division, what he brings to training is that experience into the group so far he has been really good and really positive," Saltmarsh said.
Following that, the club have announced a trio of new signings in recent days, with Thomas Beaumont and Cooper Andrews joining from State League runners-up North Launceston, before bringing in senior figure Jarrod Bailey from George Town.
Saltmarsh said that the acquisition of the young Bombers duo was indicative of their strategy over the past few seasons.
"In the last couple years, we set a plan in motion to build something with a group of young players and these young guys should fit in nicely with the group we already have," he said.
"I haven't worked out our average age for our senior group, but it'd be certainly be in the low 20s and we want to keep them together and build something solid.
"These two bring that professionalism with them and they're already gelling in really nicely with the group."
Saltmarsh added that Bailey - who coached George Town's reserve side this year - would provide that steadying presence down back as the defensive group continues to gain experience.
"Having his experience in to help with our young group down back will be real positive. He's come on board in a leadership role and coming from George Town he has premier division experience as well," he said.
"It's great to have a young group, but we still do need a few experienced heads around there just to help guide them."
All too familiar with the lack of success in previous seasons, Saltmarsh accepted that wins on the board would be nice, but the aims for next season was less tangible.
"Our goal is to just keep improving and build on a solid group," he said.
"Like any team, we're aiming for finals and obviously that elusive premiership, but it's one step at a time and it's going to take a little bit of time.
"We're realistic, it's not going to happen overnight, but our initial short-term goals for next season are just to keep improving and get some wins on the board."
