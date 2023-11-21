Launceston's King re-signs with North Melbourne ahead of do-or-die final

Launceston's Mia King has signed a three-year contract extension with North Melbourne ahead of one of the biggest games of her career.
With the Kangaroos set to face Adelaide on Sunday for a spot in the AFLW grand final, King will be a member of the club until 2026.
Teaming with the likes of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Jenna Bruton, King has averaged more than 20 disposals in 2023 and finished the home-and-away season equal fifth in the competition for tackles (87).
The East Launceston Football Club junior's best performance was round three against Geelong, collecting 25 disposals, 13 tackles and eight clearances as the Kangaroos came from behind.
"We are rapt to have an emerging talent like Mia re-sign with the club for three more years," North Melbourne AFLW list manager Flynn Loft said.
"Mia has taken her game to another level this season with her constant pressure and competitive nature, winning more of the ball and often leading the tackle count each week for the side.
"We look forward to watching her evolve into one of the star midfielders of the competition over the next few years."
King joins teammates Jasmine Ferguson, Erika O'Shea, Eliza Shannon and Ruby Tripodi as one of five Roos to re-sign with the club this month.
