Kangaroos confirm Launceston's Mia King is on track to return for final

By Brian Allen
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
North Melbourne have confirmed Launceston export Mia King is expected to return to the squad ahead of Sunday's qualifying final against Melbourne at Ikon Park.

