Kangaroos confirm Launceston's Mia King is on track to return for final

North Melbourne have confirmed Launceston export Mia King is expected to return to the squad ahead of Sunday's qualifying final against Melbourne at Ikon Park.
King has been a regular in the Roos' team this season, only missing last weekend's game.
North finished third on the ladder with seven wins and three losses while the Demons ended up second with eight victories and two defeats.
King, 22, who is a former East Launceston junior and Launceston Blues TSLW player, was a late withdrawal with soreness for the Kangaroos' 46-point win over the Western Bulldogs on the weekend.
"We decided to take a conservative approach and manage Mia for the game against the Bulldogs," AFLW senior physiotherapist Billy Williams told NMFC Media.
"She had some neck tightness which didn't resolve fully over the week. She completed a run on Sunday morning and we fully expect her to train and be available for our first final."
The 166-centrimetre midfielder, who has booted five career goals, is enjoying her best season to date, having improved on numerous career averages.
King is averaging 21 disposals, 10 kicks, 11 handballs, five clearances and an impressive 10 tackles - which is an asset she is renowned for.
Her highest-possession tally was 27 against Port Adelaide in round seven.
The 46-gamer debuted in 2020 after being selected by the Kangaroos with pick 49 in the 2019 national draft.
The former Scotch Oakburn College student was named the Roos' best young player the following season.
King returned home to Launceston in September for North's round-four clash against Brisbane Lions at UTAS Stadium. She collected 19 disposals and had 11 kicks.
