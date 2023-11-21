Janie Finlay on a $5000 mission to support Launceston's most in need

A mini-festival held in a Launceston carpark is set to leave its biggest mark yet.
The second 'Shine' event will combine food and festivities in support of The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
Labor MP Janie Finlay, who will host the event from her Wellington Street office, hopes to raise $5000 to support Launceston's most in need.
Ms Finlay's two previous fundraisers - the inaugural 'Shine' and 'Blaze' events - raised $500 and $2000 respectively.
"We're on a mission," Ms Finlay said.
"We see this as a platform for our community's generosity to shine.
"We know this year's [Empty Stocking Appeal] target has been set at $90,000 and we've set ourselves a little internal target - we're looking to bring the community's generosity together and we're hoping we can raise $5000."
'Shine' will run from 6pm-8pm on Friday, December 1.
The evening's food, drink and entertainment has all been donated, meaning every dollar raised on the night will go directly to the appeal's four beneficiaries - St Vincent de Paul, Launceston Benevolent Society, Salvation Army and Launceston City Mission.
"And at this time of year people do like to come together so we're providing them with that happy excuse to connect," Ms Finlay said.
"We'll have some incredible steak sandwiches, salmon burgers and ice creams and it's family friendly.
"That's been really nice in the past where people have been able to knock off from work, pick up their partner and their kids and come down."
Salvation Army's Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown said the event was a great way to unite in support of those doing it tough.
"It's great to see how the event is building year on year, it's really exciting," he said.
"And for the community service organisations and others to be working together ... we're very glad to be a part of the event."
Tickets are free, but must be secured by visiting events.humanitix.com/shine-a-fundraiser-for-the-empty-stocking-appeal/tickets
Those who can't make the event but would like to contribute can donate at: events.humanitix.com/copy-of-shine-a-fundraiser-for-the-examiner-empty-stocking-appeal
