Dad raises thousands with festival started for his late son

An event commemorating the life of a young music fan has reported an astounding fundraising tally for its first year opening its doors to the general public.
Started by Nick Chugg in memory of his late son Zander - who died at 17 from short bowel syndrome - the Z Fest Music Festival raised roughly $9000 for the Ronald McDonald House charity.
"To sit back and feel the reward, to feel the glory of knowing that the day went well and that Zander would have been proud, was wonderful," Mr Chugg said.
"Being able to say to people that we raised that money for a charity dear to my heart, that means so much to me."
Previously held exclusively for friends and family of the Chuggs', the festival went public for its October event this year in hopes of upping its fundraising efforts with public tickets and support from local businesses like Timbre, Bleyer Lawyers, Barretts Music, the Sports Garden and more.
Ronald McDonald House was the recipient of all money raised at Z Fest, having been chosen for providing essential support to Zander's family throughout the first five years of his life.
The charity helps reduce the financial and emotional burden of having a child in hospital.
With the funds from Z Fest, Ronald McDonald House will be able to provide either 55 nights of accommodation, 360 sets of toiletries and transport, or 450 home-cooked meals to families with children in hospital.
"That we've reached other goals we set for the festival, and given a significant amount of money to the charity, is so rewarding." Mr Chugg said.
"I can't believe I can tell people that I run a music festival for my son. That's so special."
The event was also a success in terms of performances - which all acts volunteered their time to do - bringing in local and interstate musicians like headliners and Melbourne bands Loser and Willie J & The Bad Books.
"I think he would have loved the day, and we had so many special moments thinking about him during Z Fest," Mr Chugg said.
"This is another way for us to keep him in our lives forever, and I can't wait for next year."
Mr Chugg is planning for a bigger and better iteration event next year.
Donations can still be made online, and the Z Fest Website is also continuing to sell merchandise which will go towards the fundraiser, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.