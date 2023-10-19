Dad invites Tassie to music festival started in memory of his late son

Local musicians and interstate artists are heading to Norwood this weekend to volunteer their time and talents to a music festival started in honour of a late music fan by his father.
The Z Fest Music Festival is going public to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House on Saturday, October 21, in commemoration of 17-year-old Zander Chugg, who passed away from short bowel syndrome.
"Every night, Zander and I would play guitar as a bedtime ritual," said Nick Chugg, Zander's father who founded the festival.
"I wanted to do something to celebrate the life of my son and give back some money to charities that supported him when he was younger - and there wasn't much of a better way to do that than Z Fest."
The festival was previously held for friends and family of the Chugg's for its first two years, and raised roughly $1500 for charity both times. Now, it's opening its doors to all of Tassie for the first time with hopes of raising $20,000.
Mr Chugg said Z Fest this year is "10 times bigger" than its last outing and is drawing local acts like Alfarè - Mr Chugg's band with his other son, Jo - Backyard Business, Nat McDermott and Voodoo Rhythm, and Melbourne bands Loser, Willie J & The Bad Books and more for eight hours of entertainment.
During Zanders short life, he discovered a love for concerts - even finding himself on stage with Dave Grohl at AAMI Park in 2011 through the Make a Wish Foundation - and his father knows he would love Z Fest just as much.
"I think Zander would love the festival; he was a very jovial and social loving person who would have been out there talking to everyone," Mr Chugg said.
"He was an infectious personality and the most loving, caring, giving person I've ever known - his memory gives positivity to my life every day.
"I hope Z Fest can do that for people, too."
Ronald McDonald House - which helps reduce the financial and emotional burden of having a child in hospital - is the recipient of all fundraising efforts from Z Fest, having been chosen for providing essential support to Zander's family throughout the first five years of life.
Z Fest will run from 2:00pm to 11:00pm on Saturday, October 21, at Apricus Launceston, 55 Sandown Road, Norwood.
More information and tickets can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/z-fest-2023/tickets
