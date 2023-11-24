Conflict at Northern Tasmanian council flares up again

A prominent property developer has called for a Northern Tasmanian mayor to resign, reigniting a long-running conflict.
Northern Midlands councillor Andrew McCullagh has called for Mary Knowles to resign as mayor, claiming she improperly spent ratepayers' money seeking legal advice on a code of conduct complaint against him.
Cr Knowles confirmed she and deputy mayor Janet Lambert had jointly lodged the complaint and maintained she had acted in accordance with all regulations.
"I am very confident proper processes have been followed at all times regarding the use of council funds to obtain independent legal advice and assistance," she said.
"I want to put it firmly on the record that I have acted appropriately, in good faith and in accordance with the Local Government Act in bringing a Code of Conduct complaint.
"As mayor, I am entitled to obtain legal advice and have those costs paid for by the council."
Cr Knowles said this was an entitlement given to all Tasmanian mayors under section 27(1) of the Local Government Act.
This says the function of a mayor is "to promote good governance by, and within, the council".
Cr McCullagh - who also owns Red Panda Property Group - said the code of conduct matter was politically motivated and had not been authorised by neither the general manager nor acting general manager.
"The acting general manager at the time, Maree Bricknell, has stated unequivocally she had nothing to do with the matter or the authorisation of monies," Cr McCullagh said.
"The defence of using funds was based around a 'special relationship' that exists between the mayor and general manager, yet the acting GM has denounced any party to the matter."
Emails between Cr McCullagh and Ms Bricknell seen by The Examiner confirm the acting general manager had no hand in the code of conduct matter.
However, Ms Bricknell said legal professionals confirmed Cr Knowles could, and did, have the advice paid for by the council under the Local Government Act.
The code of conduct complaint, filed in August 2023, relates to Cr McCullagh's interactions with the council's general manager Des Jennings.
Cr Knowles said it was a "last resort" as Cr McCullagh's conduct "falls short of the standards expected of elected members in the modern context".
Cr Knowles beat Cr McCullagh in the 2022 mayoral race, winning 56 per cent of the vote.
Cr McCullagh had multiple clashes with the Northern Midlands Council in the courts prior to his election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.