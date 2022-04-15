The Examiner
Developer Andrew McCullagh fined but not convicted

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 15 2022 - 7:56am, first published 7:30am
Facebook posts cost $300

A Northern Tasmanian developer was fined $300 for contempt of the Supreme Court for publishing privileged legal documents on his Facebook site.

