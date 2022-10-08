The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Midlands Council saga heading towards concerning climax

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
October 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles (left) and mayoral candidate Andrew McCullagh (top right), along with several documents associated with their ongoing personal and political dispute (bottom right), which also involves the council's general manager Des Jennings. Graphic by ACM editorial design.

As the state's local government elections draw near, one Northern municipality could be placed in an awkward position if two candidates involved in a long-standing dispute are both voted in as councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.