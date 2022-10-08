As the state's local government elections draw near, one Northern municipality could be placed in an awkward position if two candidates involved in a long-standing dispute are both voted in as councillors.
Tensions in the Northern Midlands are expected to peak later this month, prompting several pre-existing and aspiring members of council to openly speak out.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles and Red Panda Property Group owner Andrew McCullagh - who recently announced he was running for mayor - have been locked in a multi-pronged online and legal quarrel for about three years.
Issues between the two were amplified last year, when Mr McCullagh withdrew a rezoning application for a $300 million development at 35 Drummond St, Perth, in which 390 homes were planned to be built.
That came after council labelled the proposal "non-compliant and inadequate" due to it reportedly failing to meet basic requirements, mainly regarding the site's storm water drainage.
Following the decision - now with the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal - Mr McCullagh called the council "a circus", before ramping up what members of the community have referred to as an "online vendetta" through the Northern Midlands Council Watch Facebook page, which he founded.
The site has racked up more than 1000 followers since 2019 and lays claim to a monthly engagement of 22,000 viewers, however, the content published has landed Mr McCullagh in hot water on multiple occasions.
For allegedly posting defamatory statements on the page, Mr McCullagh is being sued by Cr Knowles, and the council's general manager Des Jennings.
He is also set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court later this month after being accused of using the Northern Midlands' logo online without permission.
In response to the latter, Mr McCullagh has reportedly pleaded not guilty, while lodging his own complaint against the duo, claiming they were in contempt of the Supreme Court regarding the two defamation matters.
With all this "obvious hostility", long-time Northern Midlands councillor Ian Goninon said he was worried the council's "professional environment" could come undone if the trio were required to work together.
"If pre-existing and prospective councillors can't work together in a team setting - which I honestly don't think they'll be able to - then I can easily see an external commission investigating and intervening," he said.
"Also, if Andrew and Mary are both voted onto council then I really can't see it working - one of them would simply need to go because the situation is already diabolical and council just wouldn't be operational."
Conversely, another current councillor, Jan Davis, said she expected anyone elected to "act with the best possible motives" for the benefit of the community.
"Once you're in that room, any past disputes or baggage gets left outside, but if people can't do that, then they just shouldn't be standing for council," she said.
"They have to bury the hatchet in the name of professionalism because no one is meant to be on council pursuing a personal or political agenda, they should be there to deliver outcomes reflecting the best interests of ratepayers."
Last Sunday, a meet the candidate's seminar was held in the Perth Community Hall, which Mr McCullagh and Cr Knowles both attended, along with other prospective councillors.
Each candidate was given five minutes to address the audience, and tell them why they thought the public should vote for them.
Attendees were then given the opportunity to ask the speakers three questions, and when it came time for Mr McCullagh to answer - there was no shortage of raised hands in the building.
The first person who was passed the microphone was councillor Janet Lambert's husband, Todd, who - prior to asking any questions - accused Mr McCullagh of slandering his wife's character, motives, honesty, and personal integrity.
He pressed Mr McCullagh on how he could run a cohesive council based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation, before asking him to guarantee he would not undertake "more uninformed personal attacks".
Mr McCullagh responded by saying nothing published on his popular Facebook page was personal, and that all of the posts were merely a means to grab the public's attention, while alerting them to perceived "wrongdoings" which he felt each of the nine councillors needed to be held accountable for.
"To me, this council is broken and needs to be fixed, and my way of doing that is making the community aware of what the situation is, and if I didn't do it in a robust manner, I'm not sure I would have grabbed the public's attention," he said.
"The answer to your [Mr Lambert's] question is that if I'm seated at that table after the election, then I will be there with full respect to the newly elected board."
To subdue further angst from audience members around alleged "character assassinations", Mr McCullagh promised that - regardless of whether he was voted in by the community or not - The Northern Midlands Council Watch Facebook page would cease operating "forever" on October 31.
When asked by another attendee if he could alleviate the public's concern about having a property developer as mayor, Mr McCullagh said that - if elected - he would commit to no longer undertaking any form of land-related projects in the municipality while in office.
In a separate interview with The Examiner, Mr McCullagh revealed - in the situation where an almost equal amount of incumbents and independents were voted onto council - he was prepared to work through any potential conflict in a "methodical and professional manner".
"But there are provisions in the Local Government Act to recommend the dissolution of a council if it became unstable," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by mayor Mary Knowles, who said - as a long-standing councillor - she understood the role required her to be respectful and professional toward anyone voted onto council by members of the community.
"I would expect that to be reciprocated," she said.
"People who come on to council with agendas learn quick-smart there's a legal process that has to be followed - particularly with planning - and even if you don't agree with it, if you're outnumbered when it comes to a vote, you have to abide by the general consensus."
Cr Knowles said the things that were said about her in the past few years were "very hurtful", and "cost the community a lot of money."
"Sure, we've spent a bit on consultants for some of our planning issues, but a lot of our expenditure has actually gone toward paying fees for litigation against this particular person and the totally unnecessary problem that's been caused," she said.
The Office of Local Government's director Mathew Healey said he would monitor the performance of councils to ensure they delivered on responsibilities, adding all councillors had a duty to work together.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
