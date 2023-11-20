Big Picture School leaves its mark on Invermay with big pictures

Students from Invermay's Big Picture School have made a mark on their suburb this week with a series of new street banners flying above the Tamar Street bridge and Invermay Road.
The students banners were designed through a school workshops partnership with the City of Launceston's ABCDE Learning Site program, a council initiative encouraging community pride and citizen-led change.
Expressing what Invermay means to them, the young artists from Big Picture depicted everything from AFL fans to animals and Inverymay's iconic tram lines in their five themed banners.
Student Aria Van Mourik said her design reflected the suburb's community gardens and how "everyone, young and old, works together to plant plants and grow food."
"It was thinking about community and what you value; I value community, people and collaboration - and plants!" she said.
The banners were also created in collaboration with the council's Tourism and Events team and local marketing agency Clever Creative, who assisted the students with their designs.
The banners are one of the final activities planned for the Invermay iteration of the ABCDE Learning Site program, which has facilitated community-led activities like the making of short films and gumboot throwing festivals during its 18-month tenure in the suburb.
The program is now in its seventh year, having previously run in Kings Meadows, Ravenswood and Youngtown.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the new banner initiative was a unique way of celebrating the community of Invermay while brightening up the town's bridges.
"It brings that swampy community - but also that further, wider Launceston municipality - together in a really powerful way," Mr Garwood said.
"It's great to see different perspectives from the Big Picture School as to what Invermay means to them."
A number of other banners will fly in the city in coming weeks, some marking Christmas and others similar to those in Invermay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.