The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Better bee-lieve it: Invermay mural set to generate buzz about Tasmanian honey

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay Bourke stands next to a mural painted on the side of his Invermay warehouse by Tasmanian artist Jamin. Picture by Rod Thompson
Lindsay Bourke stands next to a mural painted on the side of his Invermay warehouse by Tasmanian artist Jamin. Picture by Rod Thompson

Tasmania's entries on the list of Australia's biggest things has grown, with a giant bee sure to generate some buzz around Invermay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.