Do you have a photo of yourself in front of the Big Tasmanian Devil at Mole Creek?
The much-loved Tasmanian icon was recently featured in Australia Post's limited edition coin and stamp collection celebrating the country's love affair with Big Things.
There were 10 other big, quirky sculptures included in the coin collection, such as the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour and the Big Pineapple at Woombye, while only five were selected to be on a stamp.
Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary owner Androo Kelly said the Big Tasmanian Devil, nicknamed "Mickey", has been standing outside Trowunna for more than 43 years.
"The Big Tasmanian Devil is the earliest of the big things in Tasmania, earlier than the Big Penguin at Penguin," he said.
"Our famous statue was commissioned by the original owners of Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary, Peter and Judy, in 1980.
"I like to say his name is "Mickey", in memory of this friendly devil Mickey, who was one of the first devils you could hold and people could touch.
"When he died in 1986, he was buried underneath the Big Tasmanian Devil at the front, and a plaque was placed there in his memory. "
Mr Kelly said the Trowunna team had been working with the Royal Australian Mint and Australia Post for over a year to create the stamp and coin.
"There are more than 200 Big Things scattered across the country, so it was great to be selected to take part," he said.
"We are the only Tasmanian landmark selected by Australia Post, so we are very proud to represent the state."
Mr Kelly said Mickey's debut on the coins had generally been well received but not without some naysayers.
"We've had a few funny comments that it's not big enough to be on a $1 coin and should be on a five cent piece instead, but I think Mickey's plenty big enough," he said.
"We've had reports that some local post offices have already sold out of the coins, and they've sold out online too.
"It would be great to see the coins go into general circulation as well, and I hope it might inspire some people to come out and visit us at the Sanctuary."
