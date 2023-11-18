'Showstopper': Relic of historic Tasmanian town listed for sale

Not many Tasmanian homes come with their own 1800s water tower.
But a large property standing at the entrance to Evandale - a historic village near Launceston Airport - offers exactly that.
The 12-metre-high structure is the first thing drivers see as they enter a village known for its Sunday market and annual penny farthing races.
According to a plaque, the tower was part of the Evandale Water Supply Scheme that opened in 1896.
It holds about 80,000 litres of water, and is kept full to preserve the integrity of the structure.
The property itself, which has been listed for sale by its owner, occupies about 3000 square metres at 28-30 High Street.
There is a 1940s period home as well as two cottages, which have been used as BnBs.
A price guide has not been disclosed.
"This character home is steeped in history with many stories to tell," the property listing reads.
"The historic water tower is part of the title on this property, very rare and is listed with the National Trust, iconic and a showstopper to say the least."
