Many Launcestonians can attest to the challenge of climbing Launnie's own Mt Everest: Balfour Street.
But once a year the city comes together and ascends the hill in the Balfour Burn, hosted by disability support organisation St Giles.
The burn is a 420 metre sprint across two blocks, with a steep 25 per cent gradient.
It's a major fundraising event for St Giles, who support almost 3000 Tasmanians a year through their services.
Event organiser Scott Gelston said the NDIS and government funding they receive covers people's sessions when they receive therapy.
However, it didn't pay for things like gym equipment and other resources used in those therapy sessions.
"It's really important for us as an organisation to be able to provide the best level of service to our participants, and by fundraising and getting those extra parts, it really makes a difference," Mr Gelston said.
He said the women's record has held since the first race in 2014 at one minute, 21 seconds, while a new men's record was set last year at 58 seconds.
"58 seconds for 400 meters is pretty impressive, especially when you add the hill climb into it," he said.
He said they're aiming to raise ten to $15,000 dollars this year.
Ambassador for the Balfor Burn and Launceston cycling champion Richie Portie said as a cyclist, Balfour Street was always the hardest to climb.
"It's nice to come back and do that as a part of charity; it's going to be great fun," Mr Portie said.
Joining Richie will be four-year-old Felix Waiss, who was born with a rare brain condition called Hypoplasia of the Corups Callosum, and has been accessing St Giles services since he was nine-months-old.
His mum, Claire Waiss, said his condition affected all of his movements, so he couldn't walk independently yet.
"He's still learning how to speak so he's non-verbal, but he's the most happy, smiley little boy that you'll ever meet," Ms Waiss said.
"Felix started going to St Giles when he was about four months old, and he goes regularly and sees OT and physio there."
She said more awareness needed to be brought to children with disabilities.
"They should be out in the community with everyone; they should be at all events," she said.
The Balfour Burn begins Sunday at 12:30 for a 1pm start, and registrations can still be made through trybooking.
