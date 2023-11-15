Cyclist spend big in Tassie, but do we lag in our love of e-scooters?

Visiting cyclists spend more in Tasmania than other states, a new report has confirmed days after the North bid farewell to elite riders who completed the Tour of Tasmania.
In a report commissioned by We Ride Australia, it found cycling and e-scooters contributed $18.6 billion to the national economy in 2022.
Despite Tasmania ranking lowly in the proportion of adults who cycled compared to other states, it did show how important the past-time is to the economy.
"Tasmania was the region with the highest spend per trip, at approximately $1,290 spend per trip, reflecting the investment made in cycling tourism infrastructure within the state," the report said.
The Tour of Tasmania was held last week and took about 150 riders, 150 support staff and 50 event officials travelling across the North.
At the finish line on Sunday, November 12, Liberal Braddon MHA Roger Jaensch said the government had invested $400,000 to support the race over three years.
"From the Tamar Valley to the Bluff, this means hundreds of extra people eating in our restaurants and staying in our accommodation venues," Mr Jaensch said.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said the cycling event brought significant economic benefits to the region with loads of interstate and international riders.
"They make an amazing contribution while they're here," Ms Mallett said.
"And let's no underestimate what mountain biking brings with Derby and George Town trails increasing in popularity.
"It's interesting how many bring their own bike and we still have those who hire."
She said hire shops in Derby and George Town were doing well.
One challenge to flying visitors was bringing over e-bikes, she said, with plans banning the batteries.
However, with the Spirit of Tasmania capacities to soon increase, Ms Mallett said that would bring more cyclists in.
"I think a lot of people do underestimate the good cycling does for the tourism economy in the state," she said.
Praising the investment made by the government to bring cycling events and develop mountain bike trails, Ms Mallett said it needed to continue.
"There's so much mountain biking around the world and an increasing expectation from riders," she said.
"And to keep up with those expectations, it costs money."
Tasmania's enthusiasm for e-scooters is below the national average, the report of 2022 data shows.
The proportion of adults in Tasmania who used an e-scooter was tallied at 13 per cent. Only the Northern Territory and South Australia ranked lower.
The ACT was ranked the highest number of e-scooter consumers per capita.
Beam, an e-scooter hire company which has e-scooters in Launceston, Burnie and Hobart, contributed data towards the report.
The report found 3.6 million adults used an e-scooter nationally in 2022, behind the 6.5 million who cycled.
Beam general manager (Australia and New Zealand) Tom Cooper said the data showed e-scooter popularity could surpass that of bicycles in the coming years.
