Tour of Tasmania leaders hold on as last-corner pile-up mars final stage

Two young stars of Australian cycling hope emulating Richie Porte's breakthrough victory will put them on a similar road to international success.
Fifteen years after Porte won the race up Poatina en route to a Tour of Tasmania triumph that set up his illustrious career, the Launceston rider was present to watch Queenslander Matthew Greenwood and Western Australian Mackenzie Coupland achieve the same double.
Both riders clinched their maiden National Road Series title on Sunday having claimed the 71-kilometre climbing stage on Friday. They also both won the young rider classification.
Riding for Porte's original team - now called BridgeLane - Greenwood said it was an honour to have him present for both victories.
"He's been hanging around with our team this week and it's just surreal - I'd only ever seen him on TV before," he said.
"Obviously I've watched Richie since I was a kid so it's incredible to imitate things he's done this week. Winning on Poatina has always been a dream - it's one of the best stages in the NRS."
Taking an 18-second lead into the 54-kilometre final-stage criterium in Devonport, Greenwood received plenty of protection from his teammates and avoided an eight-rider pile-up on the final corner to finish in the lead bunch.
"Thankfully I had enough time to get around it and maneuver my way to the finish," said the 20-year-old from Brisbane, who also won the hill climbers' classification.
"That's by far the biggest thing I've done thus far but hopefully there's more to come.
"I love coming down here. It's been a goal tour for the last couple of years so to win it is incredible."
Eighteen-year-old Coupland, of Cycling Development Foundation, enjoyed a more comfortable cushion heading into the 36km final stage, having won by more than a minute at Poatina.
"It was difficult but worth it for sure," she said.
"I'm very happy. That's probably my biggest win. I did the tour last year and I think I've gained more skills and learned how I perform and that has helped me improve.
"I just wanted to get a good finish to the year to give me more confidence going into next year when I'll be racing in Europe. I've really enjoyed the cycling environment this week and all the teamwork on and off the bike."
Coupland finished 15th on the final stage, three seconds behind a lead group of six headed by Chloe Moran (ARA).
The final men's stage was won by last year's NRS champion Kane Richards from Lachlan Harrington and Jack Schouten, who all avoided the final-corner crash.
"I don't know how I made it through," said Richards, 26, of the Gold Coast. "I managed to be the first person to miss the crash. There was just this split and I went for it and hung on for the win.
"That was not the plan but I'm really happy to get the win for the boys. The plan was to come really late and it paid off.
"It was chaotic all day and the wind made it very aggressive. It's great to win here. We've raced hard all week so it's good to finish with a win."
Burnie's Will Eaves (ARA) was the highest-placed Tasmanian overall, coming fourth +1:18 behind Greenwood, with Porte's long-time training partner, Legana veteran Josh Wilson (VOF), rolling back the years to finish 10th (+4:11).
Andrew Christie-Johnston's BridgeLane won both teams classifications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.