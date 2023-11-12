The Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Council and Politics

Farmers want to be heard over changes to emergency services funding

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated November 13 2023 - 8:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the way the system to pay for fire services needs updating, so too does the knowledge about agricultural operations, one farmer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help