Farmers want to be heard over changes to emergency services funding

In the way the system to pay for fire services needs updating, so too does the knowledge about agricultural operations, one farmer says.
"When you look at the fire act '79, and the TFS are saying that's outdated. Well their information that they know about farmers is outdated too," Cressy farmer Tom Green said.
"Our operations have changed completely and our risk portfolio to fire has changed dramatically."
He said this needed to be considered as the state government goes back to the drawing board a new fire levy model.
In response to widespread industry backlash to proposed models, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis announced on Saturday the government would set up a working group to hash out a new way forward.
"The SES funding model, everybody knows is broken," Mr Ellis said.
The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association representing people like Mr Green is one of those who will be part of the working group.
TFGA spokesperson John Atkinson said they welcomed the news.
"This new fire levy is only one part of this whole new Fire and Emergency Services Act that's been put through," Mr Atkinson said.
"And I just hope that they've got this bit so wrong, and I hope that going forward before the new Act is put into place that they actually do read the consultation that's been submitted to them.
"And they get the next part of this process right."
Tasmanian Labor also welcomed the decision to dump the unpopular levy models.
Labor's Janie Finlay said the government was on notice to ensure the latest development wasn't just "smoke and mirrors".
"The Minister really had nowhere to hide from that round table [held on Wednesday] with voices from all the peak bodies in Tasmania," Ms Finlay said.
"And if he had continued to dig his heels ... it would have been a disaster."
She said farmers had felt unheard.
Mr Atkinson said proper consultation could have prevented angst and anger within the sector.
"It's another sort of distraction that the bodies like TFGA, that speak for farmers, could do without considering all the other issues they're currently battling," Mr Atkinson said.
He listed livestock prices, seasonal conditions and interest rates as some of the challenges, saying it's "some of the hardest times in well over a decade for farmers".
"We want to make sure we've got a robust, equitable and fit for purpose Fire and Emergency Service for the next decade," he said.
Mr Green, who is also a volunteer fire fighter at Lake River Station, said many other farmers played their part in supporting the service, such as volunteering and having well protected properties.
"At this time of year, fire is at the forefront of your mind," Mr Green said.
"Everyone's managing it .. because we are heading into our harvest and all of our income is sitting out there in the paddocks waiting to come off.
"They will mitigate it the best they can ... we don't just sit there and wait for the fire department."
Fire and flood responders are currently funded through three separate levies charged on properties, commercial insurance policies and motor vehicles.
Mr Ellis had already extended the consultation period by a month and would remain open for public submissions until December 1.
