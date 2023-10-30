Campground remains out of action in aftermath of Coles Bay bushfire

A popular East Coast tourist destination will be out of action for the summer after a bushfire ravaged the area and burned buildings to the ground.
The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed the campground and day use area at Isaac's Point will be closed for the 2023-24 summer season while recovery works remain ongoing.
In a statement, PWS regional manager Donna Stanley thanked the public for their patience as the service worked to rehabilitate the site, and said access would be restored as soon as possible.
"Public safety is our top priority, and we are carefully planning the rehabilitation of the site to ensure it retains the natural and cultural values that make it so special," Mrs Stanley said.
"There remains a number of hazardous trees and large amounts of broken glass and rubbish that has been exposed through the fire.
"These, along with the burnt fences, toilets and waste pods, pose a risk to the public. The clean-up will take time."
Destroyed infrastructure at the Friendly Beaches site included two toilet blocks, the beach viewing platform, guideposts, fencing and signage.
Parts of the Isaac's Point reserve will be reopened as works are completed, and the PWS said all stakeholders would be kept up to date as the work progresses.
The Richardsons Beach and River and Rocks campgrounds will remain open during this period, as will other tourism sites and businesses at Coles Bay.
The bushfire at Coles Bay was the first major incident of what the Tasmania Fire Service has predicted to be a hot, dry fire season.
The fire broke out on Tuesday, September 19, and firefighters spent several days working to contain the blaze that impacted 750 hectares of land.
Campfires, pot fires and solid fuel stoves were banned in PWS reserves across North East Tasmania on October 21.
