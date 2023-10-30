The Examiner
Campground remains out of action in aftermath of Coles Bay bushfire

By Joe Colbrook
October 31 2023 - 4:30am
A popular East Coast tourist destination will be out of action for the summer after a bushfire ravaged the area and burned buildings to the ground.

