Mum shares what saved her after the 'curveball' of her second child

Karla Williams was on top of the world after having her first child, however her second child threw her a curveball.
A nurse and a farmer's wife from Legerwood, Mrs Williams said she loved being a mum after the birth of her first child.
"And then the curveball of the difficult second child," Mrs Williams said.
"I had a midwife who saw me not to wake my sleeping baby, and then I went and had a dream that he was not my baby and then after that point is when I kind of convinced myself he wasn't.
"With the hormones and stuff, I sort of went down a spiral of not being able to bond with my baby."
She said she deteriorated over the next six months to the point where she was really struggling to cope despite presenting a facade that she was fine.
"No one knew of my struggles," she said.
Becoming part of the Motherland Village when it was only a pilot group, helped turn things around.
She said speaking with other mothers in the virtual village she was introduced her to the Gidget Foundation, where she finally accessed the help she needed.
The Gidget Foundation provides perinatal mental health support such as accessing a psychologist promptly in the comfort of a mother's home, which is what Mrs Williams did.
"That's what saved me basically, talking to her (a psychologist) and being able to do it in the comfort of my own home," she said.
Now with healthy two and four-year-olds, Mrs Williams is passionate about advocating for mother's and perinatal mental health.
"I'm especially talking about taboo subjects," she said.
"I think it's so important to talk about ... and the shame and guilt around it needs to go."
Perinatal Mental Health Week started on Sunday, November 12 and this year is seeking to increase awareness and help parents and carers find the right support.
An online tool, perinatal mental health support finder, has also been launched with the support of 56 organisations to offer tailored services to meet mental health challenges.
Gidget Foundation Australia clinical team leader and clinical psychologist Erin Seeto said new parents may experience an adjustment disorder.
"One in five Australian mothers and on in 10 Australian fathers experience perinatal depression and anxiety," Dr Seeto said.
"There are a multitude of factors that play a role in perinatal mental health difficulties and everyone's journey is unique. Therefore, uncovering your own individual village is crucial to supporting your mental health."
Support can be found online at pmhweek.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.