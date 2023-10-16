Former national road race champion Nicole Frain is encouraging all cyclists to get involved in this year's Tour of Tasmania.
Having previously competed in the gruelling National Road Series event, the Launceston rider will play a contrasting role when this year's race gets underway on November 8.
"I'm really looking forward to the event as a whole given it's something I raced in myself, it's really great to be involved in the organising this year," Frain said.
The 31-year-old, who won the Australian road race title in 2022 and now rides across Europe for Dutch Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg, will be working behind the scenes at this year's tour having accepted a role in media, socials and sponsorship.
In addition to five days of elite races, the tour will include three participation and community events aimed at providing social riders with a taste of the event.
The first of these will be on the famed Brisbane Street West uphill course in Launceston that traditionally stages the tour prologue.This will run between 4.30 and 5.30pm before the prologue on Wednesday, November 8.
Further participation rides will be held on the Penguin stage (Saturday, November 11).
Frain said organisers were keen to include more community based events.
"We know that racing isn't for everyone and these give other cyclists a chance to get out onto closed roads and participate in a well-organised event," she said.
"I might even give the prologue participation ride a go myself!"
In various guises, the Tour of Tasmania dates back to 1930 and has an illustrious honour role of champions including Hubert Opperman (1930), Michael Wilson (1978), John Trevorrow (1979), Cadel Evans (1998, '99), Richie Porte (2008), Bernard Sulzberger (2009), Jack Haig (2013) and Dylan Sunderland (2018, '19).
Having retired in 2022 - two years after his career highlight of a Tour de France podium - Porte is also backing this year's event.
"I grew up with this race and it's great to see it still happening in my backyard," said the Launceston 38-year-old father-of-two whose attack up Poatina Hill 15 years ago helped launch his illustrious career.
"This race is the benchmark for up-and-coming cyclists. If you look at the honour roll of people winning this race, so many winners have gone on to make careers out of cycling in Europe."
