The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

Porte's challenge for next champ as bumper field follow illustrious tracks

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former winner Richie Porte said a professional career awaits the next Tour of Tasmania champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.