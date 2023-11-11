Launceston Grammar grade six students exhibit passion

Social media, animal cruelty and high performance sports were among the issues explored at a Launceston Grammar exhibition this week.
Grade six students held their annual primary years program exhibition at the school's junior campus on Wednesday and Thursday.
The exhibition requires students to explore a real-life issue that they are passionate about.
"Through a range of research, inquiry and learning tasks, [students] share their understanding with others, through an exhibition, inviting fellow students, staff, family and friends," a Grammar statement read.
"The entire exhibition is student-initiated and designed, down to every pamphlet, website, poster and set up."
The exhibition marks one of the students' final experiences at the Launceston Grammar junior campus.
