Tassie's battery bus trial competes on national stage

Metro Tasmania's Zero Emission Bus trial is garnering praise, even before the first electric bus hits the road.
Four battery-powered electric buses, built by mainland firm Custom Denning, are set to hit Launceston streets later in 2023 before three hydrogen powered buses start travelling Hobart routes in 2024 as part of the trial.
The Launceston trial will run for two years, and the project was welcomed by the city's chamber of commerce.
Metro Tasmania, and project partners Pitt and Sherry, have since gone on to gain national acclaim for ongoing efforts to bring all parts of the trial together before the rubber hits the road.
The trial was named this year's top sustainable project by the Australian Institute of Project Management, beating out an electric bus depot in South Australia and solar schools project in the Northern Territory.
Metro Tasmania chief executive officer Katie Cooper said the national-level award was "wonderful recognition" of the work done by those involved.
The battery electric bus trial has been funded by the state government to the tune of $6 million.
A further $11.3 million has been allocated from the Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Industry Development Funding Program for the fuel cell bus trial.
