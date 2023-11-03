Call for Tasmania's gun licence permits restriction to be lifted

Gun Control Australia has said the government needs to implement a minimum age of 18 years for any use of a firearm in Tasmania.
The House of Assembly has passed changes to the state's Firearms Act that will:
The changes will now be sent to the state's upper house for approval.
Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis said the changes would improve safety for the Tasmanian community.
However, Gun Control Australia has urged consideration of further amendments to the state's gun laws.
Group vice-president Roland Brown has said Tasmania should follow the movements of the Western Australian government in requiring mental health checks for firearm licence holders.
He said a person should be banned from gun possession if they had the presence of alcohol or drugs in their blood at the time.
Mr Brown said the Tasmanian government should implement the National Firearms Agreement requirement for a firearm licence holder to be aged 18 years old at a minimum.
While only an adult can apply for a firearms licence in Tasmania, the Firearms Act allows for young people from the age of 12 years to obtain a minor's permit to allow them to receive instruction on the use of a firearm under supervision.
The Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia expressed opposition to a new clause in the Firearms Act which treated an imitation gun the same as an actual gun if it was used in a crime.
Policy and research manager David Voss said this provision had the same challenges as "appearance laws".
"Not all imitation firearms could be considered to be toys and toys have no place in regulations dealing with firearms," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.