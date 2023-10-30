The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Toy guns to be considered the same as firearms when used in crimes

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 30 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian parliament is just weeks away from wrapping up this year.
Tasmanian parliament is just weeks away from wrapping up this year.

Parliament will debate new laws on the use of firearms in Tasmania and how family violence matters will treated by the coroner when it returns this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.