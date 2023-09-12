Northern Tasmania has raised about $75,000 for vulnerable community members in the 2023 Winter Relief Appeal.
The Examiner's 65th appeal closed on August 31 following scores of generous donations from community groups, businesses and anonymous donors.
W D Booth Charitable Trust, Hudson Civil Products and the Robert Fergusson Family Foundation combined for $30,000.
More than $3500 was raised from collection tins at Northern newsagencies.
The final tally will be split evenly between Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and Launceston Benevolent Society.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown, Salvation Army Launceston's Corps Officer, said the funds were crucial for helping Northern Tasmanians in need.
"We're very thankful for the generosity of the community," Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said.
"[With] the additional capacity the Winter Relief Appeal provides you can extend the supports, whether it be food assistance or chemist warehouse vouchers, to really wrap around support for that person and provide more holistic care.
"These funds provide a level of greater flexibility for us to meet some of those unmet needs, rather than send people away with nothing."
City Mission operations manager Stephen Hill said the demonstration of compassion from community members was worth just as much as the financial assistance.
"The thing government funding doesn't provide is the sense that someone else in the community cares for [a person's] circumstances enough that they would give," Mr Hill said.
"Receiving this money from the community means that someone, somewhere else, was thinking beyond their own circumstances. We know a lot of people who give to these appeals are also doing life pretty hard, but they want to give to someone else.
"Being part of a generous community - and being a beneficiary of that generosity - can really help move someone onto what's next and help with their own sense of self-esteem and self-worth."
The Examiner thanks all who donated and contributed to this year's appeal.
