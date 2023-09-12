The Examiner
Home/Video/Breaking

2023 Winter Relief Appeal raises about $75,000

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Tasmania has raised about $75,000 for vulnerable community members in the 2023 Winter Relief Appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.