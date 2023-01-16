Empty Stocking Appeal raises nearly $88,000

Cost of living pressures are growing, but The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal proves the generosity of Tasmanians won't be beaten down.
The 114th appeal raised a huge $87,935.50 between late November and January 7.
The funds will be split evenly between local charities the St Vincent de Paul Society, the Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission and the Salvation Army.
Vinnies chief executive Heather Kent thanked the businesses and individuals who contributed to the appeal, and said the donations would make a huge difference to those doing it tough.
"The generosity of those who've supported the Empty Stocking Appeal really warms my heart, particularly when I think of the expression on the face of those who we're here to serve," Ms Kent said.
"For those to have donated to know how much that means to others is really important.
"Everybody is feeling the cost of living crisis at the moment, so the fact that even in these tough times people find the generosity in their heart to recognise the hardship of others, that means so much."
A $12,000 contribution from regular donors W.D Booth Charitable Trust, and $8000 from RFF Pty Ltd, boosted the tally in the week before Christmas.
Hudson Group, Carols by Candlelight and Judith McDougall were among the appeal's other major contributors.
Salvation Army corps officer Roderick Brown said funds received from the appeal would help the organisation continue to provide emergency relief after helping more than 200 families over Christmas.
"It's a very generous response from the community of Launceston," he said.
"To be generous in providing that support for what will be needed over the coming months - we're very appreciative."
Ms Kent said the Vinnies Christmas appeal would continue until the end of the month, and encouraged residents to donate durable food items at Vinnies hubs.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
