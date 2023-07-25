Amid heavy discussion around the Tasmanian State League's future, Launceston players are re-signing in droves.
Twelve of the side's players re-signed earlier this week, with a strong mix of youth and experience staying as Blues for 2024.
Co-captain Brodie Palfreyman joined assistant coach Jake Hinds, vice-captains Ryan Tyrrell and Joe Groenewegen as well as Dylan Riley, Liam Jones, Isaac Hyatt, Jayden Hinds, Deagan Madden, Seth Pfieffer, Lockie Presnell and Conall McCormack in putting pen to paper.
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp, who re-signed with a one-year deal two weeks ago, said the glut of signings were a step in the right direction.
"We certainly know where we've been and we know where we're headed, that's the key message," he said.
"Success is hard to sustain and we've had a ripping group go through over the past four years and we've seen evidence already that the group that we've currently got has an enormous amount of upside.
"Players re-signing so quickly after I re-signed gives us a lot of confidence to attack the last part of the year with venom."
Aiming to defend their three consecutive premierships, the Blues are fourth on the ladder at 7-6 this season.
They've pushed top sides Kingborough (four points) and North Launceston (30) in recent weeks, with a key match against Clarence coming after their bye.
Groenewegen, who earlier this season qualified for life membership with the Blues, described the club as "a great environment".
"I think in the last month especially, the players have started to see the fruits of their labour despite results not going our way," he said.
"The young players are starting to really believe in themselves and it's a great environment to learn and grow in.
"Mitch signing on for next year followed by this amount of players re-signing so quickly gives us enormous confidence to attack the last part of the year knowing everyone believes in what we're building as a club.
"It's a great place to be."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
