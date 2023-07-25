The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Exclusive

Brodie Palfreyman, Jake Hinds among Launceston re-signings for 2024

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amid heavy discussion around the Tasmanian State League's future, Launceston players are re-signing in droves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.