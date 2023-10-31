McKenzie coming down from European heights as brother begins chase

World championship medals, European contracts and another year living on the outskirts of Monaco were put on the backburner when Launceston cyclist Hamish McKenzie turned up to watch younger brother Caleb race.
"It's good to see my little brother out here racing," he said. "He's obsessed and I'm sure he'll be the next rider. He's borrowing all my kit and he was time trial national champion this year so he may have learned a thing or two and I think he'll be more talented than me."
It is a modest prediction by a rider widely perceived as Tasmania's next contribution to the sport's elite ranks.
After considerable success on road and track as a junior, McKenzie's career path has veered strongly toward the former.
A national under-19 criterium and time trial champion last year, McKenzie graduated to international success this year, winning an under-23 time trial silver medal at Oceania Championships in Brisbane and bronze at worlds in Stirling, Scotland.
Also selected as a stagiaire for Team Jayco AlUla during the UCI WorldTour season, McKenzie completed the year having raced in 11 countries across three continents.
Along with accolades ranging from Tasmanian junior cyclist of the year to best male athlete at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards, it surprised few when McKenzie signed with UCI Continental team Hagens Berman Axeon for 2024.
Reflecting on his rapid escalation just a month after his 19th birthday, McKenzie said the year represented a monumental learning curve.
"It was my first full year in Europe so plenty of ups and downs but it was always going to be a learning year and the results are a bonus. I learned so much so in the next few years I can implement that.
"I learned about prioritising training and racing. Some people can do it all - the Wout Van Aerts and Tadej Pogacars - they can race all year at the high level. But not all of us are like them unfortunately. So it was more about picking my own targets rather than slugging it out all year.
"You also get thrown into a lot of different cultures so you learn a lot about the way of life over there."
McKenzie, who paused his studies at Launceston College to pursue his cycling dream, is excited about returning to Europe in January.
"I'll start in Croatia or Greece but my main targets will be Paris-Roubaix and Gent-Wevelgem under-23s and then I'd like to do Baby Giro and worlds.
"I just want to have a full clean season without troubles - I've had a few injuries at the back end of last year, start of this year, so I've learned how to get over that."
McKenzie's name has even been mentioned in relation to the Paris Olympics but he thinks next year's Games are probably too soon for his trajectory.
"There's been some talk but the track was a bit hard to fit into the program. The time trial definitely interests me but I'd have to go head-to-head with other guys and I'm probably not going to get a chance to do that, so probably not next year but hopefully in the future."
In the meantime he is happy laying career foundations from the desirable base of the south of France.
"It's pretty crazy to go riding and be looking over Monaco. You do pinch yourself. It's a super spot, really good for training. You're either going up a mountain or down one.
"It was a little bit of a risk not continuing with my studies but for me personally, going and experiencing the world I learned a lot more than going to school. So I'm happy it's paid off."
