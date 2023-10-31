The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

McKenzie coming down from European heights as brother begins chase

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 31 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

World championship medals, European contracts and another year living on the outskirts of Monaco were put on the backburner when Launceston cyclist Hamish McKenzie turned up to watch younger brother Caleb race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.