Launceston cyclist Hamish McKenzie has taken the next step in his career, signing with a US-based team.
The 18-year-old has signed with UCI Continental team Hagens Berman Axeon, which is one step below the WorldTour.
The team, which promotes an international roster of under-23 riders, is owned and directed by 2004 Olympic bronze medallist Axel Merckx, whose father Eddy won five Tour de France and Giro d'Italia general classification titles.
"Joining Hagens Berman Axeon is a huge step in my development as a cyclist," McKenzie said.
"Axel and the team have proven that they're among, if not the best, at developing talent and I'm confident I'll get the best out of myself in a team such as this.
"To have sports directors such as Koos [Moerenhout] and Axel is such an advantage to the team and I can't wait to learn as much as possible and win some races."
The signing comes after the Launceston College student claimed a bronze medal in the under-23 time trial at the world championships and was selected stagiaire for Team Jayco AlUla for the remainder of the 2023 UCI WorldTour.
McKenzie also finished fifth in the road race at the Oceania Continental Championships and is the under-19 national champion in the time trial.
He's aiming to "fight for victories in road races and especially the classics" and is excited to "get more stage racing in the legs".
Merckx sung his praises as the second rider to be added to the team's roster for the 2024 season.
"Hamish has proven to be a very solid rider and his third place at under-23 Worlds in the time trial showed that," said the team owner and director said.
"I saw Hamish race aggressively at the Tour of Bretagne and I like his way of racing. I really believe he has what it takes to make it to the next level. He needs more racing experience in Europe and we will give him just that."
