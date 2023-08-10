The Examiner
Hamish McKenzie and Georgia Baker medal at Glasgow world championships

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:24am
Hamish McKenzie has built on Georgia Baker's world championships success in Glasgow after he claimed bronze in the under-23 individual time trial.

