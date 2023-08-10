Hamish McKenzie has built on Georgia Baker's world championships success in Glasgow after he claimed bronze in the under-23 individual time trial.
The Launceston 18-year-old clocked 43:51.25 minutes over the 36.2-kilometre course to cap off a special day, having been confirmed as one of two stagiaires for Team Jayco AlUla's remaining races in the World Tour hours earlier.
Baker had earlier earned a second silver medal in Glasgow in the points race, with the Perth 28-year-old also claiming second in the madison.
The three-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist was philosophical about her results as she prepares for the 2024 Olympic Games.
"[I] would've loved to come away with some rainbows, that's always been my goal, but I'm really happy with my performance and left it all out on the track, so I'm very happy with silver," she said following her points race silver.
"Matt Gilmore (Tasmanian Institute of Sport head cycling coach) and I spoke a lot about my plan and we targeted sprints and were always open to the opportunity of laps too. He gave me a lot a 'free rein' to trust my race instincts and race the race.
"I'm really proud of my ride and I raced my own race, I left it all out there.
"This week has definitely made the WTE squad super motivated for Paris. We left the track wanting more but knowing we were right in the mix. We have made some big steps, but we also know we have lots to improve on which is very exciting leading into Paris."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.