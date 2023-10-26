Pachinko owner, World Street Eats organiser recognised at tourism awards

Less than a month after shutting its doors, Pachinko owner Jonny McCoy has been recognised at the Champions of Tourism awards, taking out the category for Standout Food Ambassador.
Before closing in September this year, Pachinko operated out of Quadrant Mall for five years and was known for its modern Asian cuisine.
Mr McCoy was among a number of iconic businesses and individuals within the hospitality, food and beverage who were recognised as "Champions of Tourism".
Among those who were recognised were Madi Biggelaar from Launceston Central who took out the Event Organiser Extraordinaire.
Ms Biggelaar is also co-owner of World Street Eats, a monthly cultural street food market in Launceston.
Elizabeth Mahnken from Summerlea Farm took out the Agritourism award, which was a new category in 2023.
Claudia Vinson who manages the Tamar Valley Wine Route won the Local Leader Category and Nat Waters from Delamere Vineyard took out the Service Wizard Award.
Rounding out the winners was Kimberley Eaton from agriCULTURED and Golden Brown Tasmania who won the Sustainable Legend category.
The winners took home trophies made from old growth Huon Pine by The Shed at Rocherlea, a community shed program running from the Northern Suburbs Community Centre.
The awards celebrated its tenth anniversary and were also an opportunity to celebrate the past winners in the new Hall of Fame.
More than 100 representatives from the tourism industry across Northern Tasmania gathered in the rustic Orchard Shed at Glendale Estate on to celebrate the winners.
Visit Northern Tasmania CEO Tracey Mallett said it was "wonderful to see such champions in our region recognised and rewarded for their contributions to tourism."
"With so many nominations this year, it demonstrates the collaboration of the north that many of these winners' peers nominated them in their respective categories."
Guests were able to taste local produce from Adam's Distillery, Fork It Farm, Hazelbrae Hazelnuts and Turns Stillhouse.
"Given our designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, this was the perfect complement to the magnificent catering that highlighted a lot of local produce," Ms Mallett said.
Agritourism (new category in 2023) - WINNER Elizabeth Mahnken from Summerlea Farm
Event Organiser Extraordinaire - WINNER Madi Biggelaar from Launceston Central
Local Leader - WINNER Claudia Vinson from the Tamar Valley Wine Route
Service Wizard - WINNER Nat Waters from Delamere Vineyard
Standout Food Ambassador - WINNER Johnny McCoy formerly from Pachinko
Sustainable Legend - WINNER Kimberley Eaton from agriCULTURED (and Golden Brown Tasmania)
