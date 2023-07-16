The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

World Street Eats holds its July event in Civic Square

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juan Enrique from Argentina in his paella stall at World Street Eats. Picture by Craig George.
Juan Enrique from Argentina in his paella stall at World Street Eats. Picture by Craig George.

Civic Square was filled with the inviting aromas of Malaysian satay, Spanish paella, Dutch desserts and Texas barbecue as World Streets Eats got underway with its July event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.