Civic Square was filled with the inviting aromas of Malaysian satay, Spanish paella, Dutch desserts and Texas barbecue as World Streets Eats got underway with its July event.
It's a been a short pause for the monthly event which didn't run in June because of forecast bad weather.
Event organiser Amr Elsayed said the June event was cancelled to protect stallholders so they don't lose out by having to buy ingredients without an event.
Sunday's event drew 13 stallholders and was "a good mix of different cuisines", Mr Elsayed said.
The stalls included Malaysian, Indonesian, Nepalese, Afghan, Texan, Korean, and Spanish and Dutch.
Juan Enrique of Malvinas Paellas was a first time stallholder at World Street Eats.
Mr Enrique, originally from Argentina, learned how to cook the famous rice dish from his grandfather who was from Spain.
He hoped to be back again next month.
World Street Eats was started five years ago, had a lull during COVID and is slowly making it way back again, Mr Elsayed said.
He and his partner Madi Biggelaar have been running the event for the last year.
It's a very wholesome, community initiative that "really connects Launceston together", he said.
The reason why they run the markets is to give people an opportunity to share their cuisine and to bring a different flavour to Launceston, Mr Elsayed said.
He and Ms Biggelaar have "big plans" for the enterprise and want it to become a "staple activity" that runs as often as possible.
They'd also like to grow the market enough to give people more opportunities.
For example, organising pathways for people who don't have the resources or experience to start their own stalls, particularly migrant communities.
A lot of people who start at World Street Eats tend to grow enough to get "their own bricks and mortar", Mr Elsayed said.
He said it was a "very important avenue" for people who wanted to eventually open their restaurant to start at the market and see how people are receiving their food.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.