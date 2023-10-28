The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

World War II veteran Edward James reflects on life at 99 years old

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated October 28 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
99 AND COUNTING: WWII veteran Edward James, of Legana, will turn 100 in February. Picture by Paul Scambler
99 AND COUNTING: WWII veteran Edward James, of Legana, will turn 100 in February. Picture by Paul Scambler

When he turned 18, Edward James chose to fly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.