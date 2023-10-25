Lack of power restricting state economic growth, Labor, business claim

The government's attempt to establish a hydrogen industry in the state is "delusional" when the island already lacks sufficient power capacity to grow other industries, state Labor has claimed.
Labor leader Rebecca White said new figures revealing Hydro Tasmania was importing more power than exporting suggested that the state didn't have enough energy, and that this "energy constraint" would hit the economy.
"We don't have enough installed generation, it is having an impact on prices ... and the cost of energy is impacting households dealing with cost of living pressures," she said.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said there was now no doubt the state is in an energy crisis.
He said Tasmania lacks sufficient energy to accommodate business investment plans, which is constraining the economy.
"We've been hearing from our members that desperately want to grow in our state and invest in our state without government support that they just couldn't get access to energy to build their projects and grow their businesses," he said.
Mr Bailey also said government efforts to establish a hydrogen hub in the state were a "dream" in the present energy-constrained environment.
"We don't have enough power in the state for hydrogen, we have those sorts of fundamental issues and we can dream about hydrogen, we can dream about more industry and business in Tasmania, but we don't have enough power for that," he said.
The state government's energy policy was good, but its deliver of those policies was "diabolical", he said.
"We have $10 billion worth of our members who are ready with their clean energy developments who are telling us they are just wondering how they can move this project forward."
He said many proponents had renewable projects in other Australian jurisdictions and around the world.
"They are telling us that this is the most difficult jurisdiction that they work in to try and get these projects up."
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said the government's plans for a hydrogen industry were "hot air and delusion".
He said the government instead should be doing more to ensure that wind farm developments in the state progressed.
He said the proposed Whaleback Ridge wind farm project on the West Coast has been unable to sign a land lease deal for the past four years due to government red tape.
Another major project in limbo is the 900 MW Robins Island project, where state regulators have said the farm must shut down for half the year to protect an endangered bird species.
"It is staggering that the Tasmanian government is not involved in that case and actually supporting the application to make sure that that wind farm can go ahead," Mr Winter said.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said increasing energy supply is the best way to keep creating jobs in the state.
Announcing the opening of public submissions over the creation of a 10,000-square-kilometre offshore windfarm zone in the Bass Strait, Mr Duigan said offshore wind projects could support thousands of jobs and provide Tasmanian industry and households with clean and cheap energy.
