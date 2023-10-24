Plan to support 'thousands of jobs' through renewable energy zone

A plan to create a 10,000-square-kilometre offshore windfarm zone in the Bass Strait has been opened to the public for them to have their say.
The zone, which will start 20 kilometres from the state's northern coastline, is being spruiked by the state and federal governments for its potential to support thousands of jobs during construction as well as ongoing jobs.
Offshore wind projects cannot be developed outside of declared zones and a zone must be declared before individual projects can apply for licensing and environmental approvals.
Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the consultation phase of the zone proposal would provide an opportunity for communities to have their say in the first part of the process for developing an offshore wind industry in Tasmania.
"The Bass Strait is renowned for its offshore wind resource and this potential zone could transform Tasmania into a new clean energy powerhouse, spurring investment in Tasmanian communities, providing energy security for decarbonising heavy industry and creating thousands of jobs," he said.
Tasmanian Energy Minister Nick Duigan said offshore wind would allow the state to build on its renewable energy legacy.
"The state needs more renewable electricity to put downward pressure on prices, secure our energy security, provide for the demand our growing economy and future industries need and continue our nation-leading zero emissions status," he said.
Submissions to the consultation can be made until January 31.
There will be five community drop-in sessions in Burnie, Bridport, Whitemark in December and more sessions to be announced in January 2024.
For more information on the Bass Strait offshore wind zone public consultation, visit https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.