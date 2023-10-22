Reason behind Launceston's tap water tasting 'musty' is unearthed

Taste and odour issues with the drinking water around Launceston have been reported to TasWater.
The utility company's have given assurances the water is safe to drink and work is underway to resolve the issue.
TasWater head of communications and engagement Callan Paske confirmed the water was safe to drink despite receiving reports from concerned water users.
"Some customers are reporting a 'musty' or 'earthy' taste," Mr Paske said.
He explained sometimes raw water entering the system contained naturally occurring compounds giving the water a musty and earthy taste.
TasWater have added some extra treatment to eliminate these naturally occurring treatments, Mr Paske said.
A powdered activated carbon has been used to absorb the taste-causing compounds before it's all removed through the filtration process.
"Affected customers should notice a reduction in taste and odour over the next one to two weeks as the treatment works its way through the network," he said.
"Customers should be assured that the water is safe to drink."
