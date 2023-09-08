The completion of a major sewer infrastructure project from TasWater was completed this week, with two more on the way.
On Tuesday, a lid was lowered onto the new diversion chamber at the Margaret Street sewage pump station, completing the chamber.
Group leader planning and investigation Andrew Truscott said the underground chamber would improve management of combined sewage and stormwater flows and environmental outcomes during significant rain events.
"It's fantastic to have the chamber capped completing a complicated project that required specialist knowledge and skills," Mr Truscott said.
The works are part of a comprehensive sewer project from TasWater, which aims to improve the health of the Tamar estuary and its surrounding environment.
Mr Truscott said the completed underground chamber would "make a big difference at times of large stormwater influx, ensuring less spills and a healthier estuary."
"The chamber was built using a construction method known as a caisson, which involved sinking concrete rings into the ground and excavating the material from within the rings," he said.
With the diversion chamber complete, Mr Truscott said it was time to embark on the next improvement projects.
"Preparation works have also begun on our new sewer pipeline project, one of the biggest ever undertaken in Tasmania," Mr Truscott said.
"This huge new pipeline underneath Tamar estuary will carry the effluent flows from the Margaret Street pump station to our treatment plant at Ti Tree Bend."
He said the initiatives funded by the federal, state and local governments were a vital component of the $129.2 million infrastructure upgrades within the Tamar Estuary Action Plan.
Launceston residents are also invited to learn about the sewer pipeline project at a community information session on Saturday.
TasWater capital engagement manager Liz Hafner said the new pipeline was a milestone project for Launceston, and encouraged those interested to drop in and chat with the TasWater team between 10am and 2pm.
"This will be one of the biggest pipeline projects ever undertaken in Tasmania and we'd love to talk about it to as many Launceston residents as we can," she said.
The information session will be held at the Girl Guides headquarters (HC Abbott Hall) at 84 Paterson Street, Launceston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.