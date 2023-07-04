Fern Tree tap water was judged as the best in the state for 2023 by a panel of industry professionals.
Water experts gathered at the Mowbray Racecourse on July 4 to determine which town could claim bragging rights in the annual event.
Blind taste tests were done, with judges casting their votes to narrow the pool of 12 to just three treatment plants: Glen Huon, Barrington and Fern Tree.
After a second round of judging, the water from the town in the state's South was chosen for the second year running.
Executive officer at the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA), Dean Barnett, said it was not just about bragging rights but also acknowledging the hard work done by treatment plant operators.
"As a customer, the only time we notice it is when it doesn't work," Mr Barnett said.
"(The competition) acknowledges the hard work that happens behind the scenes by the water corporation, the water treatment plant operators and network operators."
Previous winners of the statewide contest include Rossarden in 2020 and the Mount Leslie treatment plant at Launceston in 2019.
Rossarden also won the national contest in 2020.
Mr Barnett said there was something special about Tasmanian tap water, saying local water providers "definitely hold their own".
Much like at a wine tasting, judges had a series of criteria to assess the samples against.
Mr Barnett said these comprised colour, clarity, odour and whether the water tasted "fresh and crisp, like something you could drink all day long".
Drinking water quality manager at TasWater Stephen Westgate said the event was also an opportunity for regional staff to come together and share tips and tricks for making the best-tasting tap water.
Making sure tap water was more than just drinkable was a skilled balancing act according to the TasWater spokesman.
"There's many different ways in which water is made safe," Mr Westgate said.
"The catchment and different treatment techniques they use have an impact on the way the water tastes.
"The skill in all this is to balance all that in the best way possible to get the most aesthetically pleasing water."
Water from Fern Tree will now be assessed in the national competition held in Melbourne, with the overall winner to compete at the annual international competition held at Berkeley Springs in the USA.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
