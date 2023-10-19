The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Some people haven't heard of the Gorge says Senator in tourism call

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cataract Gorge should be a "Tasmanian icon," a Tasmanian Senator has said in a call to raise Launceston's profile as a tourist destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.