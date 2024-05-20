How do we feel about the spaces we live in? Sawtooth has some suggestions

Looking at it - a split geometric field of vivid colours always blurring with each other at the joins - Louis Sauer said, "This is the explosion of expression."
The 95-year-old architect, painter, writer, sculptor and photographer was gesturing at one of the works in his latest exhibition, the concisely named Photos + Collage, showing now at Sawtooth ARI.
The show of simply presented abstract pieces - glossy paper tacked to the gallery's walls - belie the depth of thought in their production: the artist has created them in part as an expression of his beliefs.
"First you have feelings, then you have emotion, then you understand the emotion," Sauer said, expounding on the photographic works and, in turn, his heady views on perception.
"Then you say, 'My god, I've experienced something'."
The exhibition's works are informed by Sauer's lifelong, assiduous artistic pursuits - though he rebukes the title of artist - much of it in the architectural field, including early studies at the Chicago Bauhaus.
The 95-year-old was a prominent figure in the '60s architectural scene of the United States ; his oeuvre of modernist-style housing projects has been praised, and highly reappraised, since it cropped up in the State's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
In fact, so renowned was he - nationally and internationally - that in 1973, he was elected a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, a high honour he shares with the likes of American design greats Walter Gropius and Frank Gehry.
Sauer's pieces in Photos + Collages are fascinating "documentations", as he calls them. Each of which responds, in some sense, to what is Sawtooth's overall theme for the four exhibitions it's currently housing: space.
"How does it respond to space? It's at different scales, that's my answer," he said.
"We perceive the external and internal universe all of the time."
Sauer's work, in the foremost section of the gallery, is countered by the three other shows, which approach space in terms of social, political and environmental spaces.
One of those other exhibitions belongs to Launceston artist Isaac Williams, whose pieces at Sawtooth, in Softening Squares, look at the reconciliation between the human and the natural world in the technical aspects and the aesthetic.
Almost all of his materials are salvaged and reused, and his visual language, the circle and the square, represent the natural system and the modern, isolated human one, respectively, and feature in almost every work in the show.
"It's playing with something that has been discarded for good reason, and trying to figure out how to bring that back into some use," Williams said.
"That use is beauty."
Like Sauer, Williams has a background in architecture and design, but his move away from the geometric into the organic acts as an interesting conversation for the gallery's newest displays.
"How I can take rectilinear forms and turn that back to something that resembles nature is what I'm curious about," he said.
Williams' and Sauer's works, alongside two other exhibitions - Weaving a Waiata by J Davies and What grows at the water's edge? by Georgia Hayward - are on display at Sawtooth ARI until June 15.
