Saddle up: Tasmanian woman horse riding 200 kilometres for mental health

A "bad back" and a minor surgery isn't enough to stop Ebony Lette from riding 200 kilometres to raise funds and awareness for rural mental health.
Mrs Lette will be riding her horses Jasper and Molly 200 kilometres from George Town to St Helens to break stigma and raise money for charity Rural Alive and Well.
The Springfield mother-of-three said nothing can deter her once she has a goal - she has been training for months for Eb's Ride for RAW, taking place from from May 20-25.
"I thought, 'what can I do for the communities that I care so much about, that my young boys are going to grow up to be a part of?'" Mrs Lette said.
"I just really wanted to do this to help people talk about these sorts of stresses in their lives, mental health and wellbeing and suicide prevention."
Mrs Lette works as an outreach worker for RAW, and said the North East communities have experienced "quite a loss" to suicide.
"That's why I picked the ride from George Town to St Helens," Mrs Lette said.
"To be able to get more boots on the ground in these areas is super important."
She said it was important to help people recognise signs within ourselves and others, and to let people know where they can go for support.
Mrs Lette hoped her lengthy horse ride would be a "gentle conversation starter" around topics close to her heart.
Mrs Lette said a "massive curveball was thrown into the mix" just weeks before her ride was to take place.
"I've had a bad back for about 13 years and I had a fusion on the right side of it 18 months ago," she said.
"About three and a half weeks ago, I rolled over in bed and it just went 'bang'."
She was unable to walk or even dress herself, and was "devastated" that she might have to postpone the ride.
"I really just had to rethink and retrain my thoughts," she said.
"I just thought to myself, this is what it's all about because life is bloody challenging at times.
"We need good people around to help us when we need a hand and can't get through by ourselves."
Mrs Lette said the outpouring of support she received from family, friends and complete strangers was incredible, but she was most proud of herself for asking for help.
"I'm a pretty reluctant person and I like to think that I don't need to rely on other people," she said.
"But I spoke with some of my friends and asked, 'if I need some help, if I need you to ride, if I need anything, can you do it for me?'"
Though the situation was dire, Mrs Lette underwent a quick-fix surgery in Hobart and decided to go "full steam ahead" for her ride.
Mrs Lette will be switching between her two horses, Jasper and Molly, and said their welfare is her top priority throughout the week.
Her support crew includes her three sons, her husband Adam, her chiropractor and a farrier.
"It takes a community to be a community - and we just have to come together to support the people that need us most," Mrs Lette said.
On her ride, she will stop at Bridport, Waterhouse, Gladstone, Weldborough, Pyengana and finish in St Helens.
She has already reached her fundraising target of $10000 but said "anything from here is a plus".
Donations to help build resilient rural communities can be made through Eb's Ride for RAW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.