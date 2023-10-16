When prominent Tasmanian racehorse owner Rob Hammond won the Launceston Cup in 2021, it saved his life.
Having lived with a little-known form of cancer for two years and undergone life-lengthening treatment, Mr Hammond was understandably struggling - that was, right up until his grey mare, Glass Warrior, crossed the finish line.
"Some days you wonder why you're here and [The Cup] gave me a boost to live on," Mr Hammond said.
"I watch the replays back probably once or twice a month and think, how lucky am I?"
The race was more than just a life-affirming moment, though, for Mr Hammond: it inspired him to fight and to save lives.
Mr Hammond launched his inaugural Flinders Island Cup in 2022, which raises funds for care and support, as well as awareness, for his disease, neuroendocrine cancer.
In its first year, the charity cup raised more than $47,000, and now it's back for its second annual outing.
Mr Hammond said there are only two key differences for this year's fundraiser: one is that his part-owned, now-retired racehorse Glass Warrior - the campaign's regular ambassador - will be replaced for this year's event by Island Warrior, his half-sister; and two, that the fundraising aiming for this year is $80,0000 target.
His ultimate goal is for Tasmania to have its own full-time neuroendocrine cancer care nurse, which it currently lacks.
"We can't speak to specialists, we can't all have appointments like I do because of my family history," Mr Hammond said.
"We need to raise the profile of this cancer and move forward so people can live their best lives."
Like last year, The Island Cup will take place at Mowbray Racecourse on October 27 with more than eight races, silent and live auctions, raffle and a neuroendocrine cancer forum for medical professionals.
Funds go directly to NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia (NETS), an organisation that raises awareness of the illness which affects close to 26,000 Australians and currently recieves no national funding to assist with research.
NeuroEndocrine Cancer is Australia's 7th most diagnosed form of the disease, and because of its low profile, patients - on average - receive a diagnosis after more than five years of living with the disease.
"We're unrecognised, and we're the most undiagnosed cancer in Australia," Mr Hammond said.
"And I don't care what it costs; if I can save lives or get a breakthrough, that's all that matters."
The Flinders Island Cup will return to Mowbray Racecourse on October 27, with tickets available at the Turf Club.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.