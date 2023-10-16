The Examiner
Rob Hammond is 'racing to find' a cure at the Flinders Island Cup

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Neuroendorcrine cancer advocate Rob Hammond and his horse, Island Warrior, are racing to find a cure. Picture by Paul Scambler
Neuroendorcrine cancer advocate Rob Hammond and his horse, Island Warrior, are racing to find a cure. Picture by Paul Scambler

When prominent Tasmanian racehorse owner Rob Hammond won the Launceston Cup in 2021, it saved his life.

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

