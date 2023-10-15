The release of the draft Precinct Plan for the Macquarie Point Urban Renewal Project is another exciting step forward in delivering once-in-a-generation infrastructure in Tasmania.
The draft plan gives us an insight into the opportunity we have to transform the Mac Point site into an integrated, vibrant hub for community, businesses and industry to enjoy.
This visionary piece of infrastructure will create thousands of jobs, delivering on our long-term plan to continue to grow our economy and further support Tasmanians into employment.
By releasing this draft plan, Tasmanians can finally start to imagine how the precinct will look, what it will include, and the opportunities that lay ahead for new housing and retail and hospitality businesses.
Not only does the draft plan include the new multipurpose stadium for sporting, entertainment and cultural events, but it also envisions Antarctic facilities, residential development, an Aboriginal culturally informed zone and a mixed-use zone.
A blueprint for the urban renewal project, the draft Plan finalises the site's layout and will be used to inform the masterplan.
Our government is absolutely focussed on taking our state to new levels, and making it the best place to live, work and raise a family.
We can only achieve this when we are bold and say yes to game-changing infrastructure projects and developments that create jobs and wealth for Tasmanian families.
My vision for this precinct is to create a place that Tasmanians can share in and celebrate our history, enjoy the foreshore, and bring together visitors and the community.
This is a project for all Tasmanians.
It is about having the aspiration to deliver once-in-a-generation infrastructure that delivers facilities that Tasmanians deserve.
This precinct will also future proof our AFL/AFLW team.
After decades of dreaming, we have finally secured the 19th licence and it is critical we set our team up for success.
Like our AFL team, the Macquarie Point Urban Renewal project will be a redevelopment that will benefit Tasmanians for generations to come.
It will provide our children and their children with a stronger economy, more job opportunities and a greater sense of community.
The Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering on our long-term plan by keeping our economy strong and creating jobs, because that's what matters.
