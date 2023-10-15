Celebrations highlighting the countless ways seniors enrich our lives is take place this week across the state.
For the 25th anniversary of Seniors Week, events ranging from a ukulele workshop, croquet and morning teas will be held in the North from Monday, October 16 to Sunday, October 22.
Council on the Aging (COTA) Tasmania chief executive Craig Chadwick said Seniors Week was a platform to shine a celebratory light on the remarkable achievements of seniors and their ongoing contribution to society.
"It is a reminder that age is just a number and that seniors are an integral part of our communities, continuously making a positive impact," Mr Chadwick said.
Tasmania's population of those aged over 50 represent 40.9 per cent, which Mr Chadwick said showed the importance of advocating for seniors and their unique needs.
"Seniors are an invaluable resource in our society, and it is our duty to ensure their voices are heard, their rights are protected and their wellbeing prioritised," he said.
"Seniors Week is a time to not only celebrate their achievements but also to advocate on their behalf."
Speaking at the opening of the COTA Seniors Week launch, Community Services and Development Minister Jo Palmer acknowledged the work being done by COTA Tas to make the event happen.
"Our government is continuing to work with COTA Tas to develop that strategy, which aims to support older Tasmanians to maintain their health, increase their participation, continue to learn, and feel secure as they age," Ms Palmer said.
"The strategy will be released next year."
Ms Palmer said the government had a vision to build an age-friendly state in which all Tasmanians, at all stages of life, can be healthy and connected to the community.
Top picks of events for Seniors Week:
The Seniors Week program of events can be found at cotatas.org.au/programs/seniorsweek/
